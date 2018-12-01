FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Lonestar Resources US Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

LONE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

LONE stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.32. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.