FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Rosehill Resources Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Rosehill Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.18). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. Rosehill Resources had a positive return on equity of 713.01% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million.

ROSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ifs Securities began coverage on Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $163.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rosehill Resources by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 377,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rosehill Resources by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 235,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Rosehill Resources news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,505.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,142.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $98,037.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 67,200 shares of company stock worth $359,755 and sold 80,373 shares worth $673,233. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

