FY2018 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Lowered by Analyst

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Investment analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $27.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $27.90. Gabelli also issued estimates for BlackRock’s FY2019 earnings at $28.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $34.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $38.35 EPS.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $428.01 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $376.31 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,793,546,000 after acquiring an additional 153,749 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $477,939,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

