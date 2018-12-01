FY2018 EPS Estimates for Livent Corporation (LTHM) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 million.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Livent has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

