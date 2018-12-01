FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (CPE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

CPE stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after buying an additional 3,218,124 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 2,618,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after buying an additional 2,256,780 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,543,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 1,949,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,534,000.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

