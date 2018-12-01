FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $35.98 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,155,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,857 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,547,444 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,440 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,388,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 877,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 504.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,172,000 after acquiring an additional 850,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

