FY2019 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Shares of CRM opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $2,273,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,038 shares of company stock worth $72,864,126. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

