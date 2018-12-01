FY2020 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp Decreased by Analyst (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPoint Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 385,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Troy L. Schindler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.