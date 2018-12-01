G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) insider Brian Bailison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,250.00 ($10,106.38).

ASX GEM traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$2.80 ($1.99). 2,872,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,000. G8 Education Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of A$4.71 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get G8 Education alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “G8 Education Ltd (GEM) Insider Buys A$14,250.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/g8-education-ltd-gem-insider-buys-a14250-00-in-stock.html.

About G8 Education

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. As of December 31, 2017 it operated 495 centers in Australia; and 21 centers in Singapore. The company is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.