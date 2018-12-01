Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

