Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Get Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/gabelli-global-utility-income-trust-closed-ended-fund-glu-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-on-december-14th.html.

About Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.