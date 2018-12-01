Galaxy eSolutions Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (GES)

Galaxy eSolutions (CURRENCY:GES) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Galaxy eSolutions token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galaxy eSolutions has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Galaxy eSolutions has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Galaxy eSolutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00063210 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001233 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions Profile

GES is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Galaxy eSolutions’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Galaxy eSolutions’ official Twitter account is @Galaxye_eSol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galaxy eSolutions’ official message board is medium.com/@GalaxyeSolution. The official website for Galaxy eSolutions is galaxy-esolutions.com.

Galaxy eSolutions Token Trading

Galaxy eSolutions can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy eSolutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galaxy eSolutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galaxy eSolutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

