Gapcoin Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (GAP)

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Gapcoin has a market capitalization of $109,713.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gapcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gapcoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gapcoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006549 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022260 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00226433 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000938 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Gapcoin Coin Profile

Gapcoin (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 14,149,942 coins. Gapcoin’s official website is gapcoin.org. Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gapcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.