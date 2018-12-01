General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 99.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,327,796 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 268,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,630,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,541,000 after purchasing an additional 364,978 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 398,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 287,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 343,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

