General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 79.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $911,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,079,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,718,000 after acquiring an additional 188,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,720,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,590,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,895,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,522,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

NYSE GM opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

