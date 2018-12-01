George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Rashid Wasti Buys 500 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider Rashid Wasti purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$94.86 per share, with a total value of C$47,430.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Rashid Wasti purchased 500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$95.69 per share, with a total value of C$47,845.00.

On Thursday, November 22nd, Rashid Wasti purchased 600 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$94.03 per share, with a total value of C$56,418.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Rashid Wasti purchased 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$98.64 per share, with a total value of C$14,796.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$98.59 per share, with a total value of C$9,859.00.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down C$1.18 on Friday, hitting C$96.07. 369,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$89.02 and a 12-month high of C$112.08.

Several brokerages have commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$112.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$114.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

