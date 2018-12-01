GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,951.00 and $29.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 974,431 coins and its circulating supply is 930,472 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.