Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.75.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

