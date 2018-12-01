Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gladstone Land worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,121.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 596,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

LAND stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Land Corp has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.64%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

