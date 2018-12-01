Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Given a $125.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

