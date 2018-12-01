GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLYC. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.08.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $198,942.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,048,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

