GoldBlocks (GB) Price Up 58.8% Over Last Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 58.8% against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $64,348.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.02270499 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007402 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000309 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00002211 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001715 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 141.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

