Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,262 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GG. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Goldcorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,498 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,928,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,742 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,034,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,946 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 527.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,327,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,588,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,515 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

GG opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Goldcorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC raised shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/goldcorp-inc-gg-shares-bought-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.