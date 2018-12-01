Golden Bull (DNJR) and Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Critical Survey

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit 30.83% 7.86% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golden Bull and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Golden Bull does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Bull and Harvest Capital Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $6.95 million 12.74 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.55 $1.63 million $1.28 8.09

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Golden Bull on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

