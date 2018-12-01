Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Iberdrola (IBDRY) to Neutral

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Iberdrola from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.