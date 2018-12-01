Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $218.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.84.

NYSE GS opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $188.12 and a 1 year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

