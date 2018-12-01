GoNetwork Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One GoNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $429,804.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006538 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00021858 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00227630 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000938 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,996,635 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co.

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

GoNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

