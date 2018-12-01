Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

GPMT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $826.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,343.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 86,369 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

