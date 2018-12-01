Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 12,251 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

