Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 666.60 ($8.71).

GPOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 671 ($8.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target (up previously from GBX 675 ($8.82)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 694.40 ($9.07). 1,510,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 702 ($9.17).

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) by GBX (1.70) (($0.02)).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.