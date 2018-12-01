Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.09 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,549 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.34% of AGNC Investment worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other news, Director Larry K. Harvey acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

