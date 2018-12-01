Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Stantec Inc. (STN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.05% of Stantec worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 365,729 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Stantec by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Stantec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN opened at $23.83 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Stantec had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1049 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on STN. ValuEngine downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Scotia Howard Weill raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Howard Weil raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stantec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Stantec to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

