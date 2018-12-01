Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 109,855 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109,855 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,982,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 601,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

IMO stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

