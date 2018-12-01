Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Insider Sells $2,371,132.80 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Steven W. Streit sold 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $2,371,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Green Dot by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $477,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Green Dot by 93.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 246,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 118,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

