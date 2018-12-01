Greene King plc (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:GNK opened at GBX 549.20 ($7.18) on Friday. Greene King has a twelve month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).
Greene King (LON:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.
GNK has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Greene King to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greene King presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 571.25 ($7.46).
About Greene King
Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.
