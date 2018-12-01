Gregory Allen Framke Purchases 1,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) insider Gregory Allen Framke bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,630.00.

Gregory Allen Framke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Gregory Allen Framke bought 1,000 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.97. 4,219,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,923. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$19.63 and a 52-week high of C$27.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Evercore set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.35.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

