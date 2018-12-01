Griffon (GFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

GFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:GFF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.58 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,204,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Kramer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,315,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,453.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 86,994 shares of company stock worth $1,061,327. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Griffon by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

