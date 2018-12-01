GrowGeneration (GRWG) vs. TITAN Cem Co S/ADR (TITCY) Financial Contrast

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) and TITAN Cem Co S/ADR (OTCMKTS:TITCY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GrowGeneration and TITAN Cem Co S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 0 0 0 N/A TITAN Cem Co S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrowGeneration and TITAN Cem Co S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $14.36 million 5.75 -$2.54 million ($0.18) -16.67 TITAN Cem Co S/ADR $1.70 billion 1.10 $48.24 million N/A N/A

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and TITAN Cem Co S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration -17.50% -20.21% -15.79% TITAN Cem Co S/ADR 3.68% 3.95% 2.04%

Dividends

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GrowGeneration does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR beats GrowGeneration on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 13 retail hydroponic/gardening stores, including 8 stores located in Colorado, 2 stores in California, 2 stores in Nevada, and 1 store in Washington. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About TITAN Cem Co S/ADR

Titan Cement Company S.A. engages in the production, trade, and distribution of construction materials primarily in Greece, the Balkans, Egypt, Turkey, the United States, and Brazil. The company offers cement and cementitious materials, ready-mix concrete, cement blocks, dry mortars, and fly ash, as well as aggregates, such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, and recycled concrete for use in construction applications. It is also involved in the shipping, trading, and port activities; production and trade of electricity; import and distribution of cement; ownership/development of real estate properties; and provision of financial, real estate brokerage, insurance, and transportation services. In addition, the company engages in processing alternative fuels; renting and leasing machines, equipment, and material goods; and the provision of engineering design services for solid and liquid waste facilities. Titan Cement Company S.A. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

