GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 67,905 Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Herman Miller at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 28,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,091,387.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $33.86 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $624.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

