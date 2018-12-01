GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 386,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 175,677 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 713,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 102,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 220,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.15 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

