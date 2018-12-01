Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,286 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,724.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 41,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.