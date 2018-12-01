Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 193 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $59,484.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 161.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 98.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,913. The company has a market cap of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

