Guess? (GES) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

GES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE GES opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.20. Guess? has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.08 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,965,000 after buying an additional 104,828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Guess? by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

