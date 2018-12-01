Guess?, Inc. (GES) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Guess? worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

