H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 129.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. HSBC set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 112 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

HM-B stock remained flat at $SEK 169.56 during midday trading on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1-year high of SEK 245.80.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

