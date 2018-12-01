Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. UBS Group currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.85. 1,627,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,954. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Rebecca Blalock acquired 4,290 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $100,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,879 shares of company stock valued at $159,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 466,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 54.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

