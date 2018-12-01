Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are not changing our EPS estimates at this time. HIG should preview its fire losses during a conference presentation next week (on 12/5). We expect the shares to not be significantly impacted by the meetings. Our sense is investors are more interested in The Hartford due to its lower valuation but are looking for a catalyst. We see the first catalyst as being either the company points to improved comp trends on its Q4 earnings call in February, or most likely when capital return becomes part of the story in H2 2019. We continue to have a Market Perform rating on the shares.””

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

HIG stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

