Hasbro (HAS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $521,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $598,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,570 shares of company stock worth $69,562,482. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

