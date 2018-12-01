Hawaiian (HA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HA. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hawaiian by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 24.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

