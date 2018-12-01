HC Wainwright Analysts Give Amyris (AMRS) a $11.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRS. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez purchased 11,877 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $100,360.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,360.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Valiasek purchased 23,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $100,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 3,109.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,141 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,646,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 79,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

